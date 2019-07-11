Rosalía Drops New Single 'A Palé'

It's been an incredible year for Rosalía.

Taking her uncompromising sound across the globe, the Catalan star causes a stir wherever she goes.

Breakout album 'El Mal Querer' turns one today - November 7th - and she's celebrated with a blast of pure creativity.

'A Palé' offers up metallic electronics, once again steered by that core trio of Rosalía, El Guincho and Frank Dukes.

There's an incredible video online too, directed by Jora Frantzis and starring Rosalía at her most potent.

Tune in now.

