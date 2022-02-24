Rosalía Drops New Anthem 'Chicken Teriyaki'

Rosalía has dropped her new single 'Chicken Teriyaki'.

The track appears on her new album 'MOTOMAMI', a release that surely stand as one of 2022's blockbuster moments.

Out now, 'Chicken Teriyaki' is an urgent piece of dancefloor bedlam, blending club tropes with her scintillating vocal.

A super stylised release, the stunning Tanu Muino directed visuals take you into the dance studio with Tanu Muino Rosalía.

Tune in now.

'MOTOMAMI' will be released on March 18th. Rosalía performs on Saturday Night Live on March 12th.

- - -