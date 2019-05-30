Rosalía Drops New Anthem 'Aute Cuture'

Rosalía has shared her new anthem 'Aute Cuture'.

The icon-in-waiting stormed Coachella earlier in the year, before playing select dates on her sold out El Mal Querer Tour.

New single 'Aute Cuture' was tailor made for summer, riding that latin beat while offering one of her spiciest vocals yet.

Co-lyricised by Rosalía, with El Guincho and Spanish author Leticia Sala, it's a bold return from an artist who seems to amplify her message with each passing release.

Here's the press quote...

"'Aute Cuture' is the title: written incorrectly but with a sense of humour and strength. I wrote this song before going out to tour El Mal Querer and I have taken the time necessary so the song would come out with the best video to accompany it. Filled with claps, nail art, and a Tarantino vibe. Enjoy it and hopefully it’ll make you dance and laugh like it does me..."

Hit play below.

