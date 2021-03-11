Rosalía Announces New Album 'Motomami'

Rosalía has announced plans for new album 'Motomami'.

The announcement coincided with the third anniversary of 'El Mal Querer' and offers fans a dazzling glimpse of her next chapter.

Featuring snippets of new material and some incredible visuals, the new clip showcases Rosalía at her most creative.

Set to be released in 2022, 'Motomami' follows a string of collaborations, including work with Billie Eilish, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Bad Bunny.

Check out the trailer below.