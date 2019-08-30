Roosevelt Returns To His Roots With New Release 'Sign'

Roosevelt has shared his new release 'Sign'.

The producer's 2018 album 'Young Romance' took him to the next level, placing his work firmly in an alt-pop context.

Since then, he's returned to his roots in club culture, and this approach permeates his new work.

New single 'Sign' is pushed along by that drum machine pulse, it's retro feel communicating with some of Roosevelt's formative influences.

He explains: "I wanted to make something intimate, so I started with these spherical Juno 60 chords. When I added rhythmical elements, I realised that the track could work in a dance music world - I normally record a lot of real drums but stripped this one back to just an 808 beat."

"A nice contrast between the intimate feeling of the synth and the dancefloor qualities of the vocal sample, bass line and 808 started to emerge. I found it really inspiring to make something that’s initially made for listening alone on your headphones, but that hopefully can come alive in the near future when played out at a dance club or festival and create a form of unity again."

There's more to come, but check out 'Sign' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.