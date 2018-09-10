ROOM8 Re-Unite With The Sound Of Arrows For 'Only You'

ROOM8 and The Sound Of Arrows are old friends.

After all, they teamed up for vital 2017 single 'Just You & I' and have remained in touch ever since.

Following this release, though, ROOM8 have been incredibly busy, producing the score for incoming cinematic venture Cuck.

Indeed, there's a movie flourish to their new single, which - funnily enough - also features The Sound Of Arrows.

'Only You' is a crystalline piece of synth pop, with its sub zero aesthetic set against a tight-knit pop sensibility.

Taken from incoming album 'Transduction' - out on October 11th - it allows the humane to intermingle with the digital.

ROOM8 explain...

"'Only You' is a song for everyone who has ever felt out of step with society. At its heart, it’s a love song to the one person who understands us best when we feel lost or misunderstood."

"In a way it’s kind of the sequel to our 2017 song 'Just You & I' which also featured our friend, The Sound of Arrows, vocals..."

Tune in now.

