Ronnie Spector has died, it has been confirmed.

The singer fronted the Ronettes, who scored numerous iconic hits in the 60s.

Tracks such as 'Be My Baby' showcased their pop nous and their R&B roots, with Ronnie's streetwise approach shining through.

Later marrying her abusive partner and producer Phil Spector, Ronnie Spector's career was sidelined, only to blossom once more after their marriage collapsed.

On his death, she noted : "Falling in love was like a fairytale... He was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband."

Performing and recording continuously, Ronnie Spector last toured the UK in 2019, with Clash catching her at a Celtic Connections performance in Glasgow.

Reviewer Marianne Gallagher wrote : "This was about more than songs. It was about stories. Her and you and us and we. It was a seasoned pro celebrating the good old days, the songs and the lives that shaped them."

Sadly, news has broken that Ronnie Spector has died. In a statement on her official website the news was confirmed by her family, who wrote:

Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her. Rest in power, Ronnie Spector.

- - -