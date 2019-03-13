Ronnie Scott's Launch 1959-Style Pop Up Club

Jazz hub Ronnie Scott's is set to launch a 1959-style pop up club in Central London.

The club celebrates its 60th birthday this year, and recently closed off Soho's Frith Street for an open air party.

The celebrations don't stop there, however, with Ronnie Scott's set to launch a pop up club that takes visitors back to 1959.

Taking hold of Gerry's Club in Soho, the member's club will be retro-fitted for two weeks of exclusive performances.

Every single detail will be taken care of, with the walk downstairs to the venue soundtracked by audio recordings of musicians who played at Ronnie Scott's.

Special events have been organised to celebrated the music of Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Wes Montgomery, and Ronnie Scott's celebrated Jazz Couriers themselves.

The pop up is situated as close to the original site of Ronnie Scott's as possible, with The Old Place (as it's termed) set to play host to two houses each night, with doors at 6:30pm and the first show beginning at 7:30pm.

Shows will last for around an hour, with the second house opening at 9:00pm.

Tickets are priced at £21.36 (with members prices at £19.59) and can be purchased at HERE.

The Old Place runs between August 19th - 31st.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.