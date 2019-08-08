ronke Makes Her Graceful Debut With 'TWIL (The Waterfall Is Love)'

South London's ronke has always shifted through inner and outer worlds.

An introvert who is also a born performer, her soulful voice has been used to support some of her closest friends.

But she's always yearned to write something of her own, something that would act as a vessel for all these mixed up feelings inside.

Moving towards the neo-soul of Erykah Badu or the confessional work of Lauryn Hill, ronke has also soaked up some of South London's club sounds.

Debut single 'TWIL (The Waterfall Is Love)' is the point where these urges come together, a stylish, catchy piece of afro-pop with electronic leanings.

ronke says it is "a tale of lost love and remembering those special moments. Relationships are hard work! Sometimes it’s nice to daydream about being in love, somewhere entirely new with a waterfall backdrop. 'The Waterfall Is Love' is my daydream."

The impeccably pieced together video was shot on the streets of her home city, and it feels ronke entirely at ease.

Tune in now.

