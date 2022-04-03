Rona Mac Shares New EP 'Shades Of Ham' In Full

Rona Mac can only ever be herself.

The Welsh songwriter thrives on honesty, choosing to state the facts and let the fates fall.

Her EP 'Shades Of Ham' tackles her experiences to date, music shot through with experience, humour, and a sense of survival.

Aiming to slice straight through pretence, Rona Mac wants to embrace - as she titles her lead single - 'Something Good'.

Strident songwriting with a full-throated vocal, she says: “If I can talk about things we've been told we shouldn't, and help people connect to feelings they tucked away in their teens, then I'll be happy when I'm old”.

Rona Mac adds: “I'm 27, I'm gay, and I live in a caravan. With music, I'd love to help break down walls of pretence: to question the comfortable boxes we put ourselves in and cut straight through to something more real.”

Tune in now.

