Romare's 'Gone' Is A Sumptuous Dancefloor Mover

Romare has returned with his spacious, exploratory new dancefloor-centric cut 'Gone'.

The track is a rare forward step since the release of his album 'Love Songs: Part Two' in 2017, a period dominated by live shows and extensive touring.

Heading into the studio, Romare is ready to release a brand new 12 inch through Ninja Tune, with 'Gone' as the lead track.

Available to pre-order, it's a spacious yet rhythmic cut, exploratory but still resolutely focussed on its dancefloor intent.

Out on September 27th, Romare says: “I kept the title because I think there is a sense of journey and “moving on” in the song.”

<a href="http://romaremusic.bandcamp.com/album/gone">Gone by Romare</a>

Catch Romare at the following shows:

September

13 Cork Solo Live - Dali

14 Bristol DJ - Lakota

28 Cardiff DJ - The Vaults