Romare's 'Gone' Is A Sumptuous Dancefloor Mover

Check it out now...
03 · 09 · 2019

Romare has returned with his spacious, exploratory new dancefloor-centric cut 'Gone'.

The track is a rare forward step since the release of his album 'Love Songs: Part Two' in 2017, a period dominated by live shows and extensive touring.

Heading into the studio, Romare is ready to release a brand new 12 inch through Ninja Tune, with 'Gone' as the lead track.

Available to pre-order, it's a spacious yet rhythmic cut, exploratory but still resolutely focussed on its dancefloor intent.

Out on September 27th, Romare says: “I kept the title because I think there is a sense of journey and “moving on” in the song.”

Tune in now.

Catch Romare at the following shows:

September
13 Cork Solo Live - Dali
14 Bristol DJ - Lakota
28 Cardiff DJ - The Vaults

