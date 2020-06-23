Romare Shares New Single 'The River'

Electronic producer Romare has shared his new single 'The River'.

The UK artist puts down roots on incoming album 'Home', which lands later this summer.

New single 'The River' epitomises his approach, a track sparked by his increasingly ambitious live shows.

Uplifting, undulating electronics delivered with a real sense of soul, it taps into that other summer spirit, the one dashed by lockdown while lingering at the back of our minds.

He comments: "'The River' is inspired by being in a big space with lots of people listening to loud music - something which can be spiritually uplifting..."

Tune in now.

'Home' is out on July 31st.

