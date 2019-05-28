Romare Announces New Album 'Home'

Romare will release his new album 'Home' on July 31st.

The producer's last album 'Love Songs: Part Two' came in 2016, and was followed by an extensive run of live dates.

Indeed, travel and dislocation form the backbone of his new album, with 'Home' looking at the ways we construct narratives around our lives.

Out on July 31st, it finds Romare - Archie Fairhurst - toying with new techniques, pushing together the meditative aspects of his work with the more urgent, physical dynamic.

“For me, the sweet point in music is when happy and sad come together” comments Fairhurst, “when they meet in the middle, that’s what I try to create”.

New song 'Sunshine' is online now - true to its name, it's a burst of utter euphoria.

Tune in now.

'Home' tracklisting:

1. Gone

2. Dreams

3. Sunshine

4. The River

5. Deliverance

6. High

7. You See

8. Heaven

9. Home

