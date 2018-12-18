Roman Lewis Shares Intriguing New EP 'Heartbreak (for now)'

Not many 17 year olds reference 18th century Romantic poetry and the streets of Paris in their work.

But then, not many 17 year olds are like Roman Lewis. Not many songwriters are either, for that matter, and the newcomer proves it on his new EP.

Out now, 'Heartbreak (for now)' contains seven tracks, showcasing the breadth, vitality, and raw potential on Roman's work.

'Rose' references the work of mystical poet William Blake, while the EP's finale 'Midnight In Paris' is a yearning ode sung partly in French.

Highly intriguing, 'Heartbreak (for now)' is full of daring moves, and unexpected about-turns.

Tune in now.

