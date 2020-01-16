Rolling Stones x The Killers Tease New Link Up

The Rolling Stones are starting to tease a new link up with The Killers.

The rock 'n' roll icons are re-visiting their classic album 'Goat's Head Soup', and have unearthed some special bonus jewels.

The song 'Scarlett' features Jimmy Page, and was recently given the remix treatment by The War On Drugs.

Now, it seems that The Killers are stepping up to the plate, with the Stones teasing something new.

Apparently the Las Vegas heroes are teaming up with the veteran English producer Jacques Lu Cont, which points towards a remix.

It's out on Friday - August 28th - so let's wait and see.

