Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Given All-Clear From Cancer

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has been given the all-clear from cancer.

The musician embarked on treatment against a rare and aggressive small-cell cancer during lockdown, quietly undergoing procedures away from the limelight.

It's the second time the guitarist has experienced cancer, after successfully receiving treatment for lung cancer in 2018.

Ronnie Wood was recently given the all-clear, and spoke about his experiences to The Sun.

“I’ve had cancer two different ways now,” he said. “I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.”

Opening up, Ronnie Wood said that family, painting, and a "higher power" all aided him during the medical treatment.

“When you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing,” he said. “That brings you back to the (AA and NA’s) Serenity Prayer: ‘Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change’. That’s incredible. What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me.”

“All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power.”

Re-visit an archive Clash interview with the Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood below.

