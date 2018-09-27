Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour

The Rolling Stones have postponed the North American leg of their No Filter tour.

The band launched the tour in 2017, and played a string of excellent UK stadium shows last summer.

Due to hit North America this month, the shows have been pushed back to allow Mick Jagger to receive medical treatments.

According to reports a routine scan shows something unexpected, with the iconic frontman ordered to take a month off.

As a result, the upcoming No Filter dates in the United States and Canada have been pushed back.

Mick Jagger apologised directly to fans on social media:

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

Get well soon, Mick!

