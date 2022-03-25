Rolling Stones Launch 'Live At The El Mocambo' Concert LP

Rolling Stones will release new concert album 'Live At The El Mocambo' on May 13th.

The new album captures two nights at the fabled Toronto venue, two 1977 concerts that saw The Rolling Stones perform to a crowd of just 300 club-goers.

Tickets were given away on a radio competition, and marked the band's smallest shows for about 15 years.

Captured in pristine audio, a selection of recordings made their way to the 'Love You Live' album, but the rest remained in the vault.

Until now, that is. 'Live At The El Mocambo' is out on May 13th, and it features blues and R&B staples - Muddy Waters' 'Mannish Boy' and Bo Diddley's 'Crackin' Up' - alongside their own hits.

Rolling Stones drop in the live debut of 'Worried About You', which wouldn't be released in studio form until 1981 album 'Tattoo You'.

Out on May 15th, the album will be available digitally, on double CD, 4LP black vinyl, and 4LP neon vinyl.

Check out 'It's Only Rock N Roll (But I Like It)' and 'Rip This Joint' below.

