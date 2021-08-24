Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Has Died

The Rolling Stones' drummer Charlie Watts has died.

The drummer joined the band in 1963, foregoing his love of jazz for something more direct, and blues oriented.

His steady yet inventive style quickly marked The Rolling Stones out from the pack, and he became a firm favourite with fans.

Indeed, Charlie Watts' ability to stretch and his eagerness to explore new grounds pushed the group forwards, enabling them to move into soul, reggae, country, disco, and more.

Never missing a show since joining the band, Charlie Watts was forced to sit out The Rolling Stones' upcoming No Filter dates in North America.

At the time, a statement from the band explained it was temporary, with the drummer undergoing a medical procedure.

Now PA reports that Charlie Watts has died - clarification comes from his longstanding PR Bernard Doherty.

Truly sad news - a legend departs. Rest in power.

#Breaking The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, his London publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement to the PA news agency pic.twitter.com/hGlC4qkIWL — PA Media (@PA) August 24, 2021

UPDATE:

The Rolling Stones have confirmed the news on their socials.