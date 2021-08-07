Rolling Stone Launches UK Edition

Rolling Stone is set to launch a UK edition.

The move was confirmed on social media a few days ago, with publishers now making it official.

Rolling Stone comes to the UK this Autumn, with a print magazine, online and social presence, combined with live events.

The move has been made possible through collaboration with Stream Publishing, who also publish Attitude magazine.

Darren Styles OBE, Managing Director of Stream Publishing, comments:

“The arrival of ROLLING STONE in the UK is not only a hugely exciting development for our brilliant team, but also fantastic news for the UK music and entertainment industries which deserve the showcase and platform that this iconic brand will deliver. A ROLLING STONE cover is the picture worth 10,000 words, and UK artists will now have opportunities of their own to achieve just that, as well access to the RS network that stretches well beyond its native USA to Australia, China and more than a dozen other countries.”

“We are excited to have the opportunity to search out UK talent to commentate on one of the most fascinating political ages this country has seen and have the opportunity to bring to light the kind of long-reads and investigative work made famous by the like of Hunter S Thompson, P J O’Rourke and Tom Wolfe. ROLLING STONE UK, here as there, will share the stories that need to be told, shine light into dark corners and yet celebrate, too, that which entertains us. There is no title better suited to these times.”

Rolling Stone President and COO, Gus Wenner added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch Rolling Stone UK with our partners at Stream Publishing. The opportunity to bring our content to a country we have a longstanding history with and admiration for feels right. The UK is the birthplace of some of the most iconic musicians, many of whom have played a significant role in shaping our legacy. Today is the beginning of another exciting chapter in our evolution.”

Rolling Stone currently have different editions across the globe - a previous attempt to launch a UK edition stalled in the 60s.

- - -