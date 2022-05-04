Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Share New Jammer 'My Echo'

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared new song 'My Echo'.

Out now, it's another preview of the band's forthcoming album, with 'Endless Rooms' set to be released on May 6th.

Self-produced alongside Matt Duffy, the record taps into their live energy while supplying bittersweet songwriting.

New single 'My Echo' highlights this, from its shimmering opening chords to the lyrics, which discuss tech burn-out.

“‘My Echo’ is about being surrounded by phone screens, computer screens, tv screens, paranoia and loss of time and place,” says the band's Fran Keaney. “The album recording is pretty faithful to the very first rough recording. Most of Tom’s leads were improvised but they became the DNA of the song.”

The neat video opens with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever performing, before they re-appear donning giant paper-maché heads... as you do!

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nick Mckk

