Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Share 'Falling Thunder'

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared their new single 'Falling Thunder'.

The Australian group seem to exude this glorious sense of energy, and that's something they enhance on their new album.

Out on June 5th, 'Sideways To New Italy' is being trailed by some superb singles, such as incoming release 'Falling Thunder'.

Out now, the single is a pointed, intense rush of sound, with singer Tom Russo explaining that it's "about pushing on through the relentless march of time, against the constant cycle of seasons. And the way people change and relationships change. It’s set in that time when autumn is turning into winter and the trees are getting bare."

A warm, enriching piece of guitar pop bedlam, 'Falling Thunder' points to more gifts on their soon-to-be-released LP.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Peter Ryle

