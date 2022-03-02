Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Launch New Album 'Endless Rooms'

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will release new album 'Endless Rooms' on May 6th.

The band's new album follows on from the success of 2020 full length 'Sideways To New Italy', and finds the Australian musicians expanding their sound still further.

Rooting themselves in the natural chemistry of their live performances, the LP is the band "doing what we do best: chasing down songs in a room together.”

Out on May 6th, 'Endless Rooms' is led by new song 'The Way It Shatters' which pivots their sunshine sound in a more maximalist direction.

A hella-catchy ear-worm, it's the perfect prelude to their new album. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever comment...

“It’s about how ending up in your particular situation in life is the result of absolute randomness. If you happen to be born into wealthy Australia or happen to be born into a war zone in Syria. That’s just the way it shatters. So it’s when this good luck is mistaken for a sense of pride in one’s self or their country they become confused and deluded about what’s important. It’s when those on the other side of the luck scale are completely othered and considered not worthy.”

Nick Mckk directs the video, which you can see below:

Photo Credit: Nick Mckk

