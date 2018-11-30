ROLE MODEL Shares 'six speed' Session Clip

Arizona native ROLE MODEL has shared a powerful session clip for his new track 'six speed'.

Still only 21 years old the songwriter blends neo-soul and R&B, crafting something strikingly personal in the process.

Real name Tucker Pillsbury, ROLE MODEL recorded his EP 'Arizona In The Summer' in between spells with depression.

'six speed' is a metaphor for this illness, and the constantly movement between moods that often felt entirely outwith his control.

This new session clip is beautifully pieced together, with ROLE MODEL's tender voice pulling hidden meaning out of each word.

He explains: “The six speed bike is supposed to be a metaphor for manic depression. It’s like having six different moods I’m constantly shifting back and forth between...”

Tune in now.

