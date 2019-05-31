Roky Erickson - The 13th Floor Elevators - Has Died

Roky Ercikson - frontman of The 13th Floor Elevators - has died.

The singer was brought up in Austin, Texas, dropping out of high school due to his long hair before forming local heroes The Spades.

Later transferring their tough-as-nails R&B sound to The 13th Floor Elevators, the band's hyper-intense, jugband-fuelled lysergic adventures broke out across the United States.

Smash hit 'You're Gonna Miss Me' - the song that plays over the opening credits of High Fidelity - was followed by two studio albums and one live LP, before fissures within the group began to show.

Roky's increasingly perilous mental state overhangs the group's third album, with 'Bull Of The Woods' representing a truly remarkable bout of ultra-paranoid psychedelia.

Diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia at the 13th Floor Elevators disintegrated, Roky Erickson was forced to undergo electroconvulsive therapy, a decision that shattered his life.

The following years were difficult, with Roky forming a number of groups, and managing forge his shattered psyche into some potent songwriting - notably the oft-covered 'Starry Eyes'.

A cult figure, he was sought after by many younger musicians, a vital influence on the likes of Echo and the Bunnymen, Primal Scream, Ride, and Mogwai, amongst many others.

Linking with Okkervil River for 2010's warmly received 'True Love Cast Out All Evil', a short tour followed. #

Roky Erickson passed away on May 31st, his brother confirms to the Austin Chronicle - he was 71.

