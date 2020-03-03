Roisin Murphy Taps Into Her Disco Roots With 'Murphy's Law'

Roisin Murphy has shared her new single 'Murphy's Law'.

The dancefloor maverick littered 2019 with fantastic one-off releases, with her sparkling disco inflections matched to some emphatic songwriting elements.

Surging into 2020 with a clear sense of purpose, Roisin is set to play London's Roundhouse this Saturday - March 7th - as part of 6Music Festival.

Alongside this she's shared new single 'Murphy's Law', and it taps into her disco roots with an exuberant sense of abandon.

“Murphy’s Law is our crack at a straight up, straightforward, no-frills, disco standard,” Róisín explains.

“Oh and it’s the story of my life. It’s about the nature of the past, it’s often a difficult thing to outrun but it can also be quite comforting... When is it valuable heritage, and when is it something that's holding you back? Time and time again I return to Sheffield and my friends there. I go when I need to reconnect to a scene and to music that’s about something! And to feel the belonging. “

Produced by long-time associate DJ Parrot, 'Murphy's Law' is a frisky mover, with Roisin's righteous vocal bumping up against some lucid electronics.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Adrian Samson

