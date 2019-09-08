Roger Sanchez, Franky Wah To Celebrate World Gin Day With Bulldog Gin

Roger Sanchez and Franky Wah will help celebrate World Gin Day alongside Bulldog Gin this weekend.

The annual celebration of all things gin returns on June 13th - or should that be Gin 13th...? - following two spectacular instalments.

Grabbing an all-star line up for a special online party, Bulldog Gin and DJ Mag will be joined by a host of stellar DJ talent.

Roger Sanchez, Franky Wah, and Siggy Smalls are amongst the names confirmed, with plenty of surprises to come.

The epic virtual house party is in aid of Nordoff Robbins, the music therapy charity whose work is so vital during these troubled times.

Streaming live on Facebook and YouTube, you can watch events unfold from the comfort of your home with the gin-based cocktail of your choice.

Sandy Trappitt, Head of Partnerships at Nordoff Robbins says of the partnership:

“BULLDOG Gin have been supporting Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy for many years now and we’re so thankful to be part of another World Gin Day. Partnerships like this are so important to us, but especially in times like this. Like many other charities, we’re being severely impacted by the current Coronavirus outbreak. Not only will BULLDOG Gin’s support help us to continue to work with people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability through music therapy but it will also help safeguard our future as a charity.”

“It’s great that we can bring World Gin Day online for an epic music festival - as people find themselves isolated in lockdown, music is more important than ever in helping people to stay connected and upbeat.”

Check out DJ Mag's Facebook page on June 13th between 6pm and 10pm.

