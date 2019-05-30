Roger, Brian Eno Work On New Album 'Mixing Colours'

Brothers Roger and Brian Eno will release new album 'Mixing Colours' later this year.

The pair have enjoyed extensive, and quite separate careers in music, but have decided to come together on their first ever duo album.

'Mixing Colours' will be released on March 20th, with Roger Eno's MIDI keyboard compositions being put through the aural wringer by his sibling.

The process developed into a distinct aesthetic dynamic, crafting a very particular sort of sonic landscape. Indeed, the earliest notes on 'Mixing Colours' date back to 2005.

Roger explains: “We weren’t directing this towards an end result – it was like a back-and-forth conversation we were having over a 15-year period. I’d wake up, go straight upstairs, put my equipment on and improvise, then I sent things to Brian that I thought he might be interested in. The idea for a full album emerged as the number of pieces kept increasing and the results kept being interesting. It’s something that neither of us could have arrived at alone”.

Brian adds: “With classical instruments the clarinet represents a little island of sound, the viola another, and the grand piano yet another. Each instrument is a finite set of sonic possibilities, one island in the limitless ocean of all the possible sounds that you could make. What’s happened with electronics is that all the spaces in between those islands are being explored, yielding new sounds that have never previously existed. It has been a huge pleasure for me to explore that ocean with Roger’s unique compositions.”

An album that spans 18 tracks, 'Mixing Colours' is launched with new piece 'Celeste', and it's spacious, near ambient arrangement is incredibly beautiful in a crystalline fashion.

Slow moving but with real steadfast assurance, 'Celeste' has shades of Schubert or even Debussy in the lightness of touch on display.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.