Roddy Woomble's 'Everyday Sun' Has A Meditative Quality

Roddy Woomble has shared his calming, meditative new single 'Everyday Sun'.

The song marks a departure for the Idlewild frontman, whose work tends to draw on the nexus of indie and folk influences that span his discography.

Working with Idlewild band mate Andrew Mitchell, a new EP was pieced together largely over email.

Andrew would sent basic beats and electronic ideas to Roddy, who would then write over the top from his home in the Western Isles.

"I greatly enjoyed both of Andrew's instrumental solo albums (under his Andrew Wasylyk moniker), and really liked the idea of trying to read some of my words over his compositions," says Roddy. "It was interesting just to have an electronic drumbeat to base my words around..."

'Everyday Sun' leads the way, and it's cyclical feel - the teutonic synths orbit a patient percussive pulse - gives way to some typically fine lyrics from Roddy Woomble: "Do our souls cause the desert to exist?"

Director Danny Grant shot the full video - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Euan Robertson

