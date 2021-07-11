Roddy Ricch Will Donate Astroworld Earnings To Families Of Victims

Following the events this weekend...
07 · 11 · 2021

Rapper Roddy Ricch will donate his Astroworld earnings to families of the victims.

A crush at the front of the festival during a headline from founder Travis Scott resulted in eight deaths, with 100s left injured.

Shocked performers spoke out in the aftermath, offering tributes to those caught up in the chaos.

Roddy Ricch has promised to give his fee from Astroworld to the families of the victims, making the vow on Instagram Stories.

The youngest fatality at Astroworld was John Hilgert, a freshman at Memorial High School in Houston, who was just 14 years old.

In a statement, Astroworld founder and headliner Travis Scott said he was "devastated" by the events.

