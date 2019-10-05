Roddy Ricch Confirms London Show

Roddy Ricch will play London's Brixton Academy this summer.

The rapper closed 2019 with the release of debut album 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial', and aims to make 2020 his own.

Nominated for two leading BET Hip Hop Awards, Roddy Ricch has just dropped a new video and details of a UK show.

Roddy Ricch will play London's Brixton Academy on July 7th, with tickets on sale now.

Alongside this, the rapper has shared the cinematic video for 'The Box', with direction duties split between Christian Breslauer and Roddy Ricch.

Tune in now.

