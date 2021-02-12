Roddy Ricch Announces New Album 'Live Life Last'

Roddy Ricch will release his new album 'Live Life Fast' on December 17th.

The Compton MC blazed a trail with his debut album, blending rugged club styles with a clear ambition to be heard.

Second album 'Live Life Fast' follows a string of red hot singles, and it's set to land just before Christmas.

Out on December 17th, the new record follows his summertime smash 'Late At Night' and his triumphs at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Pre-order 'Live Life Fast' HERE.

Check out 'Late At Night' below.

