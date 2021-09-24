rocomoco link with Hoffy Beats on new single 'Grooveshop'.

Berlin duo rocomoco have a fuzzy, lo-fi touch to their work, matching laid back electronics to subtle use of melody.

New album 'Into The Blue' is out next month - October 29th, in fact - and it features a handful of guests.

Copenhagen trailblazer Hoffy Beats pops up on their new single, and it's an inspired collaboration.

Out now, 'Grooveshop' has an ultra-chilled feel, with its calm, radiant textures seeming to lower your stress levels.

Speaking of the single, rocomoco tells us:

“Our latest single is about when everything falls in place perfectly: Grooveshop serves liquid melodies from places of longing. Think about endless moments in Mediterranean beach bars where the time stands still. Hoffy's Jazz chords and piano licks have been a good starting point for the atmospheric and chilled beat we ended up with.”

Tune in now.