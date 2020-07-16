Rochelle Jordan's 'GOT EM' Is An Embrace Of Her Rave Roots

Toronto based Rochelle Jordan has shared her blistering new single 'GOT EM'.

An R&B visionary whose singular path blazed a trail for others to follow, Rochelle's vivid '1021' full length remains a potent listen.

Switching things up once more, Rochelle Jordan has signed to TOKiMONSTA’s Young Art Records, with new material incoming.

Her path opens out with 'GOT EM', which finds the UK born aesthete re-embracing her rave roots for a house-fuelled workout.

KLSH and Machinedrum link on production, with the bubbling electronics pushing Rochelle' vocal to a fresh level.

"'GOT EM' is my song of Affirmation," says Jordan. "I wrote it in 2017, a time where I had an intense epiphany about life. I started to become much more spiritually aware than I have ever been before."

"All the repetition in this song is my way of being able to meditate on these words of encouragement and confidence, affirm and push through. Talking my shit in the first verse, to speaking and encouraging whoever is listening in the second, I just wanted this song to seep into the veins of whoever needs to be lifted."

Photo Credit: Angela Rivera

