Rochelle Jordan Announces New Album 'Play With The Changes'

Los Angeles-based Rochelle Jordan has unveiled the third cut from her newly-announced sophomore effort ‘Play With The Changes’.

Following singles 'Got Em' and 'All Along', the KLSH and Machinedrum-produced 'Next 2 You' is a glowing vitrine for Jordan’s versatility as an underground rave Queen; her 90s R&B siren-like vocals skate over celestial synths and a club-indebted 2-step beat.

“When KLSH first played me this beat, I thought it was so jarring and unconventional that I fell in love with it,” says Jordan. “It really took me back to the days when I obsessed over Deadmau5 and Artful Dodger, but this was a very futuristic sound I hadn't quite heard before. It's as strange as it sounds, as it feels, and is as beautiful and unique as I love for my music to be. As far as the lyrics go, the song is about what it says. I'm trying to get next to you."

‘Next 2 You’ comes with an accompanying visual, directed by Lissyelle Laricchia. Paralleling the push and pull tension, the chromatic video sees her close in on her paramours, before a crescendo of rainfall is unleashed.

'Play With The Changes' will be released on April 20th.

Tracklist:

1. LOVE U GOOD

2. GOT EM

3. NEXT 2 YOU

4. ALL ALONG

5. BROKEN STEEL FT. Farrah Fawx

6. COUNT IT

7. ALREADY

8. NOTHING LEFT

9. LAY

10. SOMETHING

11. DANCING ELEPHANTS

12. SITUATION

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

Photo Credit: Paige Strabala

