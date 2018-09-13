Robyn's New Album Is Called 'Honey'

And it's due on October 26th...
Robin Murray
News
20 · 09 · 2018
'Honey'

Robin Murray / / 20 · 09 · 2018
0

Robyn is set to release new album 'Honey' on October 26th.

The Scandinavian pop icon has been teasing a new project all year, dropping snippets of new material in the process.

Well, now she's ready to take that next step: new album 'Honey' arrives in just a few weeks.

Out on October 26th, it features contributions from Metronomy Klas Åhlund, Rudolf Nordström, Kindness, and more.

As for the title, it's seemingly "like the sweetness that comes after the climb or the sugar in your beloved's name..."

'Honey' will be released on October 26th.

For tickets to the latest Robyn shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Robyn
-

Follow Clash: