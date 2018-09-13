Robyn's New Album Is Called 'Honey'

Robyn is set to release new album 'Honey' on October 26th.

The Scandinavian pop icon has been teasing a new project all year, dropping snippets of new material in the process.

Well, now she's ready to take that next step: new album 'Honey' arrives in just a few weeks.

Out on October 26th, it features contributions from Metronomy Klas Åhlund, Rudolf Nordström, Kindness, and more.

As for the title, it's seemingly "like the sweetness that comes after the climb or the sugar in your beloved's name..."

Finally, the album I’ve been working on for the past 4 years along with my companions @metronomy, Klas Åhlund, Rudolf Nordström, @Kindness, @z_h_a_l_a is out on October the 26th! It’s called Honey like the sweetness that comes after the climb or the sugar in your beloveds name. pic.twitter.com/DaXWYP2kkw — Robyn (@robynkonichiwa) September 20, 2018

'Honey' will be released on October 26th.

For tickets to the latest Robyn shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.