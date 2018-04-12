Robyn, The Cure And Tame Impala For Flow Festival

Helsinki’s Flow Festival has announced its first artists for 2019, including Robyn, The Cure, Tame Impala, Father John Misty and many more.

Set in the atmospheric surroundings of an old power station and across 11 stages, Flow has become a firm Clash favourite since its humble beginnings as a club event in 2004.

Over the years it’s emerged as one of Europe’s premier boutique festivals, standing out from other European offerings, with its selection of top international artists as well as a staunch commitment to established and emerging Finnish acts.

This year’s instalment featured a stellar – and very varied – line-up, with the likes of Patti Smith, Lauryn Hill, Bonobo, Kendrick Lamar, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys and Charlotte Gainsbourg gracing the Flow stages.

Leading the charge this year are The Cure, Tame Impala, and Robyn – who recently released her acclaimed ‘Honey’ LP. Father John Misty, German electronic music pioneer Modeselektor and Mitski - whose ‘Be The Cowboy’ has topped countless end of year lists - are also set to perform, alongside many more.

Demonstrating Flow’s dedication to local artists is the impressive Finnish representation on the line-up, including producer duo Amnesia Scanner, Sofa - a rap duo dedicated to the cause of feminism, equality and liberty - and electropop cult artist, Jaakko Eino Kalevi. Agents, led by guitarist Esa Pulliainen, will perform with singer Ville Valo, who rose to fame as the frontman of HIM. Iisa also comes to Flow with a special set based on her album 'Päivii öitä', featuring an extended live band and special guests.



Flow is flying into 2019 with this first announcement. We can’t wait to hear what else the fest has in store.

Flow Festival takes place in the Suvilahti area of Helsinki, Finland on 9th-11th August

