Robyn Releases 'Missing U'

Robyn's new single 'Missing U' is finally, definitely online.

After weeks of hype and an incredibly moving introductory video the single is out in the world, on streaming services both paid-for and free.

Thankfully, it more than merits the build up: a superb pop anthem, it manages to be both minimalist in approach and grandiose in its sweep.

Beautifully balanced, 'Missing U' pulls at the heartstrings while allowing a pathway through, sidestepping convention and embracing new ideas at every turn.

"‘Missing U’ is a song about this trippy thing that happens when people disappear, it’s like they become even more clear and you see them everywhere," says Robyn.

Given its first play by Radio 1's Annie Mac, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.