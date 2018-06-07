Robyn Presents: 'Missing U - A Message To My Fans'

Robyn has shared a new video, said to be a "message to my fans".

The groundbreaking Scandi-pop star has been teasing her next move for some time, placing clues on social media.

New single 'Missing U' arrives on August 1st, with the release available right now for fans to pre-order.

Alongside this, Robyn has shared a wonderful video dedicated to her fans.

It's a beautifully pieced together, highly moving watch, perfectly pitches to demonstrate the link between Robyn and her followers.

The soundtrack to the piece is, of course, 'Missing U'. Watch the video below.

