Robin Richards Plans New 'The Earth Asleep & Birdsong' Soundtrack

Robin Richards will release new soundtrack album 'The Earth Asleep & Birdsong' on September 3rd.

The new project is a full double LP, and it finds the Manchester musician working on his cinematic compositions.

Out on September 3rd, Robin Richards has organised a pair of screenings - in Manchester and London - featuring live performances.

New piece 'Obon' has just gone online, a beautiful composition that carries a sense of grief that is both beautiful and heartrending.

The project can be traces back to the 2011 earthquake in the Oshika Peninsula of Japan, an event that triggered a colossal tsunami.

Visual artist Clara Casian and composer Robin Richards travelled to the village of Otsuchi in remote North East Japan in its aftermath, and this new work draws on the experiences of locals balancing their efforts to rebuild with a sense of honour to those lost.

In particular, 'Obon' was prompted by Casian and Richards' meetings with Monk Eigo Takahashi and Keiko Iwama during the trip. Says Richards: "Monk Takahashi told us about the festival of Obon, a Buddhist tradition in which ancestors' spirits return to the world in order to visit their relatives..."

He continues: "In the town of Otsuchi, the festival of Obon has gained even more poignancy for those wishing to connect with lost ones as a way of dealing with grief following the disaster. Keiko Iwama is a tour guide in Otsuchi and talks daily about her experiences of the tsunami. She began doing the tours soon after the disaster as she wanted to give something to the community that had lost so much. I composed the middle movement of the piece Obon to evoke Iwama’s descriptions of her experiences of the Tsunami."

Robin Richards will host special screenings of The Earth Asleep with a live score at HOME, Manchester on September 10th and London's Coronet Theatre on November 12th.

