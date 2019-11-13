Robin Richards Has Constructed A Song Out Of A Blacksmith's Forge

Dutch Uncles musician Robin Richards moonlights as a daring modern classical composer.

Working on the boundaries of contemporary music, his new solo EP 'Castel' is a remarkably body of work, and it lands on December 6th through PRAH Recordings.

New song 'Gefail Yr Ynys' is a wonderful example of his free-thinking artistry, constructed from found-sounds he recorded while visiting the eponymous forge in Caernarfon, Wales.

Heavy duty techno with a (literal) metallic feel, it's very much linked to the environment it was constructed in.

A testament both to Robin Richards' ingenuity and the landscape that surrounded him, it's a highly unique piece of music.

He explains...

"When I first visited the Gefail Yr Ynys forge at the start of my artist residency in Caernarfon, I wanted to utilise the room’s sonic potential and craft rhythms out of the incidental sounds recorded while the blacksmiths were working."

"I spent a day recording Dylan Parry sculpting a Welsh dragon from iron in the forge. The initial rhythm heard is the sound of the blacksmith banging the metal dragon into shape and knocking ash off the hammer. I noticed that the blacksmith’s thudding had a natural 120bpm rhythm to it."

"It also features recordings of the boats docked in the harbour and a steam train, adding layers to a piece dedicated to the industrial heritage of the Welsh town and its people."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Guy Bolongaro

