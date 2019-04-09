Robert Wyatt Brings 'His Greatest Misses' To Vinyl

Robert Wyatt will give the compilation album 'His Greatest Misses' a vinyl pressing on October 9th.

The English maverick has an imposing catalogue, one replete with moments of absolute magic.

The songwriter gathered some hard-to-find elements for the compilation 'His Greatest Misses', originally a Japanese only release.

A curious, winding pathway into Robert Wyatt's work, it moves from 1974's 'Rock Bottom' to the 2003 album 'Cuckooland'.

Presented out of linear time, it features some dazzling solo elements from a true original.

Check out a video for 'Sea Song' below.

'His Greatest Misses' will be released on October 9th.

Photo Credit: Alfie Benge

