Robert Smith: The Cure Are "Intent" On Releasing New Album In 2019

Frontman Robert Smith has claimed The Cure are "intent" on releasing a new album in 2019.

The new record is the band's first in a decade, and it follows a string of celebratory festival shows.

Speaking to NME after their stately Glastonbury set, Robert Smith explained that the group are "intent" on matching their deadline.

"Although the concept of what it’s going to be hasn’t really changed, I may have to change some bits of it. It’s kind of pushed me back a little bit because I thought I’d be in the mixing stage by the time we’d finished the festivals, but in fact we’re going to go back and re-record about three or four songs around the time we go and play Glasgow in August."

"I feel intent on it being a 2019 release and would be extremely bitter if it isn’t. At some point I will have to say 'this is it', otherwise we’ll just keep recording like we have done in the past. It never gets any better. We’re due one more session then we’re done."

As for the material itself, it finds The Cure heading in a "darker" direction. Robert Smith adds: "I feel I want to do something that expresses the darker side of what I’ve experienced over the last few years – but in a way that will engage people."

"Some of the albums like 'Pornography' and 'Disintegration' are kind of relentless. I levelled 'Disintegration' with some songs like 'Lullaby' and 'Lovesong', but I think this one is more like 'Pornography' because it hasn’t got any of those songs that lighten the mood at all."

The Cure play Glasgow Summer Sessions on August 16th.

Photo Credit: Andy Vella

