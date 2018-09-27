Robert Hood To Steer New DJ-Kicks Mix

Detroit techno innovator Robert Hood will steer the new instalment of the DJ-Kicks mix series.

The long-standing series has a reputation for grabbing vital selections by some of the biggest figures in the game, and they don't come much more important than this curator.

Robert Hood was a key member of Underground Resistance, and his stripped down, minimalist style remains a prominent touchstone for 21st century techno.

His DJ-Kicks selection is available to pre-order HERE and drops on November 16th - available digitally, on CD, and 2xLP vinyl, it looks pretty essential.

Tracklisting:

1. Connected (Intro)

2. Robert Hood - Focus (DJ-Kicks)

3. Truncate - Terminal 5

4. Slam - Remain

5. Robert Hood - Clocks

6. Marcel Fengler – Thwack

7. Mark Broom - King (Gary Beck Remix)

8. Robert Hood - Greytype I

9. Robert Hood - Mirror Man

10. Stare5 - We Will Not

11. Gary Beck - Video Siren

12. Mark Reeve - Dice

13. Robert Hood - Bond Solid

Robert Hood – Solid Thought

Robert Hood – The Bond We Formed

14. Landside - Signs of Change (Robert Hood Remix)

15. Adrian Hour - Make You Feel Good

16. Ben Long & Tom Hades - The Knight Rider

17. Clouds - Chained to A Dead Camel

18. Hans Bouffmyere & Kyle Geiger - Inwards

19. Robert Hood - Machineform

Robert Hood – Red Machine

Robert Hood - Form

20. Robert Hood - Hall of Mirrors

21. Oliver Deutschmann - Confuzed

22. Matrixxman - Protocol

