Robert Grace Reveals Hidden Feelings On 'I'm Here Too'

Irish songwriter Robert Grace has shared his new single 'I'm Here Too'.

Continually in demand as a pop voice, Robert Grace has co-written some bona fide hits, working with some of the biggest artists in the UK and Ireland.

Hitting the road under his own name, the songwriter spent this summer playing key dates at festivals across Ireland, including Electric Picnic and Indiependence.

New single 'I'm Here Too' is out now, the moment he has been building towards. Soft and tender, it's a song where Robert Grace resolutely wears his heart on his sleeve.

Beautifully rendered, 'I'm Here Too' is about falling for someone close to you, and trying to work out whether that relationship could become something more.

Deft and lyrical, it's neatly pieced together while allowing the emotional core to beat through.

He comments...

This song is about being in love with your best friend. You're trying to build up the confidence to tell them how you feel but are worried they won't feel the same.

You've watched them get hurt by other people and know that you could treat them so much better...

Tune in now.

