Robert Glasper's 'Better Than I Imagined' Is An Ode To Black Love

Robert Glasper has shared his powerful, soulful new release 'Better Than I Imagined'.

The jazz-leaning iconoclast is set to perform at the March On Washington tomorrow - August 28th - exactly 57 years to the day from the original, epochal event.

Famed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s unforgettable 'I Have A Dream' speech, this new March On Washington is informed by ongoing racial inequality and police violence in America.

New single 'Better Than I Imagined' is part of this conversation, an ode to Black love that features H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello.

Led by that imperious musician, Robert Glasper is able to blend his open-ended creativity with two very distinct vocalists.

He says...

"No one wants a life without love, but we have generations of people in our community who haven’t had the tools to actually be in healthy relationships. It seems like people are finally ready to open their eyes to systemic racism in this country, and if we’re going to talk about it, we have to also talk about how it affects our relationships."

Tune in now.

