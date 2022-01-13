Robert Glasper Launches New Album 'Black Radio III'

Robert Glasper will release new album 'Black Radio III' on February 25th.

The Grammy award-winning composer is joined by an imposing cast on the record, recruiting figures from R&B, hip-hop, rap, jazz, and beyond.

Out on February 25th, 'Black Radio III' comes 10 years after his first 'Black Radio' album, and launches with a slot on The Tonight Show.

Released next month, the album is trailed by new single 'Black Superhero' which features instantly recognisable bars from Killer Mike.

The MC line up is completed by BJ The Chicago Kid and Big K.R.I.T. with Robert Glasper commenting...

"I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Black Radio than by releasing Black Radio III. To debut a live performance of 'Black Superhero' on The Tonight Show with some of my own heroes is really special to me. Hopefully, it inspires more to come.“

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. In Tune ft. Amir Sulaiman

2. Black Superhero ft. Killer Mike + BJ The Chicago Kid + Big K.R.I.T.

3. Shine ft. D Smoke + Tiffany Gouché

4. Why We Speak ft. Q-Tip + Esperanza Spalding

5. Over ft. Yebba

6. Better Than I Imagined ft. H.E.R. + Meshell Ndegeocello

7. Everybody Wants To Rule the World ft. Lalah Hathaway + Common

8. Everybody Love ft. Musiq Soulchild + Posdnuos

9. It Don't Matter ft. Gregory Porter + Ledisi

10. Heaven's Here ft. Ant Clemons

11. Out of My Hands ft Jennifer Hudson

12. Forever ft. PJ Morton + India.Arie

13. Bright Lights (with Ty Dolla $ign)

