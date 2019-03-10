Robert Glasper Drops Brand New 'Fuck Yo Feelings' Mixtape

Multi award-winning artist Robert Glasper has dropped his lengthy new 'Fuck Yo Feelings' mixtape.

The 19 track release is online now, and it finds Glasper pushing and pulling his music in several directions at once.

Famous for his genre-bending, the producer is on rich form, sluicing together jazz, hip-hop, and neo-soul on what effectively amounts to a brand new album.

Guests include Rapsody, YBN Cordae, Mick Jenkins, and jazz legend Herbie Hancock, moving from down tempo soul through to club bumpers.

Here's another first, too: 'Fuck Yo Feelings' is the first time Robert Glasper has recorded alongside Chris Dave and Derrick Hodge since 2012’s 'Black Radio'.

Tune in now.

