Robbie Williams Will Be Played By A CGI Monkey In His Biopic

Robbie Williams will be played by a CGI monkey in new biopic Better Man.

The film was confirmed a few days ago, with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey spearheading the movie.

Describing the star's rise as a "superhero narrative" the director them assured fans that Better Man would be "fantastical".

Now Digital Spy is reporting an unusual quirk - in the initial Deadline piece, Gracey said that Robbie would be portrayed in an unusual way.

Seemingly an answer has been found: Robbie Williams will be played by a CGI monkey in his own biopic.

The move was revealed amid the European Film Market, with Gracey commenting:

"It's this fantastical story, and I want to represent it in its harsh reality all the way to these moments of pure fantasy..."

Bizarre.

