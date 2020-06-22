Robbie Williams Shocks Fans By Casting Doubt On PizzaGate Claims

Robbie Williams has made a number of controversial statements relating to PizzaGate.

The star sat down for a lengthy interview with journalist Anna Brees, and the second teaser seem to focus on the widely debunked conspiracy theory .

Growing in popularity during the 2016 Presidential election, the theory linked high ranking Democrat and business figures with paedophile rings around the United States.

Gaining its name due to a debunked link to a pizza restaurant, PizzaGate recently began swirling around on TikTok.

In the interview, Robbie Williams argue that the PizzaGate theory has not yet "been debunked" before adding: "why aren’t those questions being asked?"

"Look, there might be a personally reasonable explanation for that language, who knows," says the former Take That star. "The fact that we don’t know means that nothing has been debunked. Yes, there was no basement in the particular pizza place. That’s not the debunking that I want, as a civilian, a human that’s going: hey, this bit, this bit’s really f***ing weird, what is that bit?"

"Nobody’s been asked, nobody’s said and there’s been no answers. But the overarching reporting on this story is debunked fake news. It’s not. The right questions haven’t been asked to the right people in the right places."

He finished: "Just as I take my popstar hat off, my celebrity hat off, and just talk as Robert from Stoke-on-Trent, ST6 7HA, opposite the Ancient Briton, big up Stoke-on-Trent – just as that guy for a moment, that’s watching from the terraces, why aren’t those questions being asked?"

Watch the clip below.

Megastar Robbie Williams gives one of the most brave and insightful interviews of his career.

Happening tonight at six. I’ll be on the live chat and available to take questions. Link here and taster below on the msm debunking conspiracy theories https://t.co/wmTBMglfqr pic.twitter.com/Ecg3owO5Ii — Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) June 24, 2020

via Metro

